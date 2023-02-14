Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Some students might have trouble with certain subjects at some point. Myra Roberts at Fairhope East Elementary school uses her special skills to help those students break whatever log jam they are up against in reading or math.

Roberts said, “My kids need resource support which they need mostly for math or reading–and I do part of third grade, all of fourth grade, and part of fifth grade.”

She’s been teaching elementary school for 36 years—all of them in Baldwin County. And she’s able to use her special skills as an educator to help students who are just having a hard time wrapping their brain around a subject.

“I love to see somebody get what I just taught. I use lots of strategies and interventions—and sometimes I might have to do a trick to teach kids how to learn the skill that we’re teaching at that time,” she said.

We had to go back to Roberts class for a second interview with her–we had a technical issue in the first. But it was a blessing in disguise. The man who nominated Roberts–James Stanley, wasn’t able to be there during our first interview. But he was there the next time.

“Myra impressed me with how she was an advocate for these kids. She makes sure that her kids get the best treatment. She made sure that if something happens in school with them–‘You gotta go get Ms. Roberts,” said Stanley.

Roberts said winning a Golden Apple left her speechless–and she admitted, that’s quite a feat. Our congratulations to Myra Roberts and Fairhope East Elementary for a job well done.