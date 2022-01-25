Uriah teacher has the best reaction to winning a Golden Apple

URIAH, Ala. (WKRG) — When we first began handing out the Golden Apple Awards—this is the reaction we imagined.”What in the world? Oh my…”

“Would you be Ms. Saucer?”

“I am…”

“You are a Golden Apple Award winner.”

“What—I’m so excited….thank you…”

“My name’s Bill…”

“Nice to meet you in person, I watch you every day. I don’t know what to say…”

“We’re just glad you’re excited…”

“I mean, I don’t have a big speech or anything—I don’t have anything prepared..but…”(laughs)

Katelyn Saucer teaches at J. U. Blacksher School in Uriah– she’s been a teacher for seven years—helping mostly younger students learn, including her current class of first graders.

“I just love the ‘aha’ moment that they get and I get to see it throughout the year,” said Saucer.

And even for new students who move into town, Saucer has an immediate impact. That was the case for young Alex and his Mom who moved to town last year.

Barbarietta Turner said, “With covid and the students being out since March I was afraid he wasn’t going to be able to adjust to a new school. She assured me that Alex was going to stay on task and be able to still accomplish the goals and was not going to be left behind.”

Ms. Saucer even went out to support Alex at one of his baseball games after he’d had some trouble hitting. But that’s all in a day’s work for this teacher.

“Oh my gosh, this community is just the best–like we’re such a small, close-knit community and J.U. Blacksher is the place to be,” she said.

Our congratulations to Katelyn Saucer and J.U. Blacksher School for a job well done.