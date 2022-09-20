Satsuma, Ala. (WKRG) — Meg Beasley gives credit to her grandparents for her becoming a teacher.

“They loved helping people and impacting lives and this is my mission field,” she said.

Beasley has been teaching for eight years, six of those at Lee Elementary in Satsuma. She teaches math, science, and social studies. She does it in close conjunction with co-teacher Erica Burrell whose classroom is right next door to Beasley.

Burrell is an eleven-year teaching veteran and told us how co-teaching works.

“So we have two homerooms so I teach both of our homerooms reading and language arts and she teaches math, science and social studies,” she said.

Our congratulations to both Meg and Erica and Lee Elementary for a job well done.