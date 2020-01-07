Two Golden Apple winners teach students job skills

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Debara Broome and Christine Wells are special teachers with an unusual mission. Now, they are also Golden Apple Award winners.

They teach developmentally challenged students the things they need to know to get and keep a job.

“We have lessons in the classroom on life employment skills, and then they actually get to go out to the floor and they have internships with the departments all over the hospital,” Broome said.

The program known as Project Search is run by Mobile County Public Schools with partners Providence Hospital and Mobile Infirmary. The students are graduates who now just need a little help with job skills.

“Watching them see that they can become who they’re meant to be and sometimes they don’t know that right off the bat… but when they start believing in themselves, they know that they can do everything,” Wells said.

Project Search has proven to be a real winner not only for the eager to learn students but for the hospitals as well.

“It is an absolute joy. You cannot imagine the joy that Project Search brings to providence… To see them walking through the halls, the smiles, the relationship they’ve built with our employees, it’s just amazing,” said Providence’s Tonja White.

There are many jobs at the hospital that require various skill sets and knowledge. Teachers like these make sure their students are up for the challenges, not only in the hospital but in the community as well.

Our congratulations to Debara Broome, Christine Wells and Project Search for a job well done.

