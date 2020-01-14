Two Golden Apple winners take learning outside the classroom

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — For two teachers from Mobile County Public School’s Environmental Studies Center, getting outside with students is one of the keys to teaching. A recent outing found Troy Latham and Tracy Delcambre with students onboard the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s research vessel ‘Alabama Discovery.’

“Being at the environmental studies center is just a dream come true because it’s just a wonderful, wonderful place because we can take kids out into nature and hope that they develop that love and that passion for nature and that they grow up wanting to protect what we have right around us,” said Delcambre.

The center is on Girby Road in Mobile and it’s a unique and hands-on learning environment. And putting students in different environments, like out on Mobile Bay, is a good way to kick-start their curiosity about nature.

“We go out in the bay and we introduce them to the diversity that’s out there, why Mobile Bay is important and why it’s special and everything that they need to know about it,” said Latham.

And they aren’t limited to teaching just one grade or one class. They teach elementary, middle and high school students diverse lessons about nature.

“The interesting thing about them is they are so adaptable–you have one that could be teaching seniors one day and they could be teaching a kindergarten class the next day and they do the same thing, work together great and make it work for the kids,” said Dr. Tracy Jay, the director of the center and the person who nominated the two teachers for the Golden Apple Award.

Our congratulations to Troy Latham, Tracey Delcambre and the Environmental Studies Center for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: