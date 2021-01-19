This teacher likes to point out the fun side of ‘physics?’

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright physics teacher Meredith Cullen says she likes to make sure her students have some fun in a class that most people would agree is rather difficult.

“That’s kind of my philosophy for physics—they have to do a lot of hard math and the way that I get them to do the math is to motivate them by doing fun labs like hitting their teacher with a water balloon,” Cullen told us. She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Cullen said it may have been a strange sight for a principal to see students randomly dropping water ballons from the top tier of the UMS Wright stadium. For Cullen it was all part of class.

“They have to use their kinematic equations to calculate freefall for a water balloon and they have to hit a target moving at a constant velocity,” she said.

And they hit their target–her–several times which speaks to her effectiveness as a teacher. Her nominators, and there were several, say fun aside, she’s a go-to teacher.

Emma Hwang said, “She makes it a little easier–I’m not going to lie it’s still hard, but it makes it a little easier so it’s still worth it. But she makes it worth it and a lot of us took this class just so we could still have her as a teacher.”

Our congratulations to Meredith Cullen and UMS Wright for a job well done.