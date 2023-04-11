Foley, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not hard to figure out who is one of the most popular teachers at Foley Middle School. His Mom told us that Cain Harbin now teaches teachers new innovative ways to engage students.

Beth Long said, “I’m a retired teacher myself–and Cain grew up with a teacher and he has far surpassed anything I have ever done.”

Long also told us Cain was a favorite biology and physical science teacher. Why did his Mom tell us all this? Because she nominated him for the Golden Apple Award. And Harbin is one of those teachers who is truly excited by science. You can tell.

“What is physical science?”

“Oh physical science—man! Physical science is basically an intro to physics and chemistry,” said Harbin.

But now beyond helping fellow teachers and dabbling in science–he also guides students who are called peer helpers.

Harbin said, “So peer helpers they work on drug prevention–they work on basically taking care of student mental wellbeing. They’re here to support. They’re part of the Jennifer Clair Moore Foundation–wonderful foundation.”

But Harbin’s excitement doesn’t end at science. He’s been teaching for 9 years and says he has no plans to do anything else.

“No, I love it. I love it. I love being in the school, I love the energy. I love the kids that I work with, the teachers, the faculty–just the energy of being in a school building. It’s so much fun,” he said.

Our congratulations to Cain Harbin and Foley Middle School for a job well done.