MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barton Academy for Advance World Studies—that iconic building on Government Street in Mobile—stately, peaceful, quiet—

“Go, go, go Ms. Ramsey!!”

Until a group of cheerleaders crowds into the classroom of a teacher nominated for a Golden Apple Award. This time, it’s language arts and history teacher Helen Ramsay.

“This is one of my 6th grade classes–I teach 6th grade U.S. History,” said Ramsay.

She’s been teaching for 12 years–3 of those here at Barton. Ramsay said she loves teaching middle schoolers.

“They are in this transition time and they want an advocate so much. Like the relationships you can form with them and the things they are going through and the conversations, it’s a great age group,” she said.

And she also loves teaching at Barton Academy.

“It’s pretty amazing, I have to say. I tell people all the time it really is as amazing as it looks,” said Ramsay.

She must be doing something right. She received a half dozen nominations for her Golden Apple–all from students, who say she just makes learning easier.

Emily Andrews said, “I just think she’s an amazing teacher and she’s helped so many students.”

Added Hadley Gaston, “Because she’s always so patient with everyone she talks to and gives them time to answer–and she makes sure everyone is included and makes sure they understand what they are doing.”

Our congratulations to Helen Ramsay and Barton Academy for a job well done.