GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Shawn Schlumpf at Grand Bay Middle School was in the middle of quizzing his 6th-grade students when we interrupted.

“We’re doing earth and space science and we just finished doing a lesson on the inner and outer planets so they were taking a quiz on it,” said Schlumpf.

Now Schlumpf is the newest member of a great group–teachers at Grand Bay Middle who’ve won a Golden Apple. They include William Demouy, who won in 2021. Mr. Demouy put his own name on the sign outside celebrating his win—

“And so that was actually my first year of teaching and so I’m just honored to be able to welcome Mr. Schlumpf into the club with us,” said Demouy. So now, he put Mr. Schlumpf’s name on the sign as well.

Then, there is Kelia Fagan–now Mr. Schlumpf’s fiance–who won a Golden Apple in 2022–and who asked him to find her award so she would have it on hand.

Fagan said, “I devised a plan saying Ms. Brower wanted to take pictures of all our award-winning teachers today–he just didn’t know he was going to be in the picture.”

Schlumpf has been teaching at Grand Bay Middle since the beginning of his career four years ago. He even did his student teaching here.

He said, “Grand Bay Middle School–we have the best teachers in Mobile County but in order to have the best teachers we have to have the best students–they have to be ready to learn and we have to be ready to teach.”

And as far as teachers making an impression on students–look no further than Shawn Schlumpf.

Nominator Lillian Mudd said, “I thought Mr. Schlumpf was a great teacher and he’s very great at teaching science.”

Student Riley Ann Kearns said, “His class is my favorite–he’s really good at teaching science and whenever I come to school his class brightens my day.”

Our congratulations to Shawn Schlumpf and Grand Bay Middle School for a job well done.