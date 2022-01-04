Theater brings inclusion for students and Golden Apple winner

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Spanish Fort Middle School finished up their last play of the semester in early December. And one teacher had a hand in making that happen. That’s why theater teacher Heather Hall is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Hall had proposed putting on plays two years ago and did. But then came covid. Once students came back–Hall was asked to do it again. “And I said ‘sure,’ because I don’t necessarily think a lot of these kids have an outlet–not everybody can be an athlete,” she said.



And it’s not just the actors on stage. There are tons of opportunities for students to get involved in these productions. Hall created a drama club so that any 6th, 7th, or 8th grader can get involved.



Hall said, “We had people in charge of lighting, we had people in charge of backstage–we made our own costumes, we made our props. I always tell them you don’t have to be on-stage.”



While it’s fun for students, it’s that inclusion that really sets the program apart.



Principal Leslie Wheeler said, “When she came on board, this is something that she eventually started and it just brings a whole other way of students being able to get involved and do something that they love–and we all know that the fine arts are very big in our area.”



Our congratulations to Heather Hall and Spanish Fort Middle School for a job well done.