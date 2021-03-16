The little things make the kids feel special

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the little things that matter sometimes–and kindergarten teacher Lowry Walker knows just what those little things do to make a kid feel special. Especially on birthdays–especially during a pandemic when cupcakes and other treats are not allowed.

“We always do a little sticker or pencil to make the child feel special,” said Walker. “When the announcements are announced they like to see their name pop up on the TV screen.”

She also makes the birthday kid a special helper on their special day.

Walker is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. She’s a twelve year veteran teacher of elementary and now kindergarten students at Spanish Fort Elementary–and she loves her job.

“You know, the kids–they’re positive attitudes, the people I work with are so fabulous too, along with support from great families too,” said Walker.

And that includes people like Anna Holland whose kindergartener is in Walker’s class–a student who comes home everyday raving about her teacher. That’s why Anny nominated Walker for the Golden Apple Award.



“It is my daughter’s first year at school and Ms. Walker has made it so special in such trying times,” said Holland. “With coronavirus and all the different regulations that they have to follow, she’s done her best to make it as normal and as fun as possible for the children.”

Our congratulations to Lowry Walker and Spanish Fort Elementary for a job well done.