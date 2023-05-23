Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Kim Le at Kate Shepherd Elementary School in Mobile is a big believer in what I like to call the ‘light bulb theory’ of education. That is, she’s a teacher who immediately knows when her little charges are getting what she’s laying down.

“The light bulb that goes off when they pick up a lesson that they’ve learned,” she said.

There it is. Countless teachers will tell you they can tell when students get it—and it makes their day. But Le gets many, many more of those moments because she teaches kindergarten—most students are like little blank slates for learning.

Le said, “And they’re sponges, they love knowledge, they love to learn.”

They do indeed. Le has been a teacher for 18 years but she’s spent the past eight years teaching kindergarten. There’s no guessing why she comes back to the classroom day after day.

“The kids—I love them,” she said.

And her dedication in the classroom led a former co-worker and a parent of a student to nominate Le for the Golden Apple Award.

Stephanie Green told us, “Because she’s great. She was always a great co-worker. We’d come to work and she’d try to put a smile on anybody’s face. She loves the kids. She taught my niece. My niece loved coming into her classroom.”

And so did we. Our congratulations to Kim Le and Kate Shepherd Elementary for a job well done.