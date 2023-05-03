CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Michelle Pope’s Life Sciences class at Lott Middle School, the lab is a safe zone. And Pope makes sure it stays that way by following the National Academy of Sciences Flinn Rules. The rules keep students safe in the lab, and if students are acting in an unsafe way–the rules can become a disciplinary tool.

Pope said, “And when they step out of line I want them to understand science safety to its fullest–and we start in the first quarter, we start with ten if they have an infraction. And in the second quarter, we start with twenty and by the fourth quarter we start with forty because by fourth quarter they should know the rules.”

Needless to say, it is rare Pope sends anyone to the principal’s office for discipline.

“No, I try to handle my business in the room,” she said.

Despite the tough talk, Pope is a beloved educator with seventeen separate nominations from her students. Some of those nominators told us:

“We each nominated her by ourselves.”

“And when she told us she drives from Mississippi every day to see us and I know that’s far away and she comes every day to see us.”

“Whenever I was in elementary school I was really looking forward to her being my science teacher.”

And Pope does drive from Mississippi each day, from her home in Lucedale. She’s been teaching in Mobile County for 18 years and has been at Lott Middle for the past ten.

“Because this is where God put me, in the classroom with the children–and that’s just where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “So I drive from Lucedale, Mississippi every day to come be with my babies in the morning and I am a drill sergeant with them if they get out of line and I am the educator when it comes to making sure they understand what we’re doing.”

Our congratulations to Michelle Pope and Lott Middle School for a job well done.