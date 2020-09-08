The band played on for our Golden Apple Award winner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Whenever a Golden Apple Award includes a band, you know it’s going to be a good time. In this case, the band was playing for the arrival of our Golden Apple winner. However, he was already there.

Jamar Dumas has been band director at Daphne High School for more than a decade. And as with all teachers and students, 2020 has presented its share of challenges.

“Everything, lack of practice, lack of rehearsal–just making sure all the kids are happy and having fun—that’s our biggest goal,” said Dumas.

A former student nominated Dumas for the Golden Apple. Carlous Harris says he’s not just a teacher, but a leader and a band father.



“I was letting him know that when I came here from my old school, this is like the first family that I met–so I wanted to give back to him because he gives a hundred percent to everybody else,” said Harris.

And it’s that quality that keeps this band director doing what he does day after day.



“I love seeing the kids perform–I love to see them happy, their smiling–and it’s just a joy to see them every day. That’s what makes me come back,” he said.

Our congratulations to Jamar Dumas and Daphne High School for a job well done.

