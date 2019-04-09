Technology and engineering drive Golden Apple winner’s classroom

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a dream job for Thomas Thorjusen. The one-time math teacher now teaches robotics and engineering at Foley High School. He’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Thorjusen was nominated for the award by a volunteer in his class, Larry Bender. Bender says the robotics teacher wants to make Foley a force in robotics in the state. His passion is getting the students involved in it.

“We have teams that work through competing, they build out and design robots, they test them, they document what they’re doing. they go out and battle it out with other groups out there, see what they’ve done right and wrong,” he says.

But that’s not all. The group in class now is studying 3-D modeling on computers. Thorjusen says he’s always surprised and delighted by how much knowledge of technology students bring to the class.

“Oh yeah, they are surprising me right now–they’re are actually working on an Autodesk inventor certification practice test to get their own certification here in about a month,” says Thorjusen.

Robotics has become a big deal for several schools and Thorjusen is in the thick of it, promoting competitions among schools and at the same time promoting engineering and technology among students.

Our congratulations to Thomas Thorjusen and Foley High School for a job well done.