Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — We surprised veteran teacher Jessica Weekley with her own Golden Apple Award.

“Thank you—thank you so much. Oh my goodness I don’t even know what to say.”

Turns out, she had plenty to say–especially when talking about her current crop of kindergarten students. Weekley has been teaching for thirteen years, but only the past two as a kindergarten teacher.

“Oh my goodness–they make me smile, they make me laugh, and they definitely keep me on my toes,” said Weekley.

What she says is truly magical about her young charges is the one thing all kindergarten teachers we’ve spoken with tell us. It’s all about their progress. And in kindergarten–there’s a lot of it.

“It is amazing the growth they make–even just month by month,” she said. “I was just telling my student teacher that it is the best part of our job, seeing all that growth. It is truly amazing and worth coming in each and every day.”

Weekley was nominated by the grandmother of one of her students, Peggy Lentz.

“When I heard her name I was so surprised and so grateful for her for all that she has noticed and everything–so I appreciate her,” said Weekley.

Our congratulations to Jessica Weekley and Hutchens Elementary for a job well done.