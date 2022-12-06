Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Two years have passed since the remodeled Barton Academy was opened as a magnet school, Barton Academy of Advanced World Studies. And Marcee Hinds has been there since day one to enlighten her 7th grade students about the world around them.

“This aspect of Barton, being in the middle of downtown Mobile, I can take my students anywhere downtown, show them the history of the city,” she said. “We can just walk right out the door, go to Church St. Cemetery, and show them where history actually happened rather than them just hearing about what happened.”

The 12-year veteran teacher says she is a lover of history herself, so being able to pass it on is more of a passion than a job.

“Getting to share history with the next generation of learners. I’ve loved history since I was five years old, it’s my passion, and getting to share this with others, that’s why I went into teaching,” said Hines.

And it’s not lost on any of her many nominators — all her students.

Student Madisyn James said, “She’s very helpful, very caring, and she does a lot to help prepare us for higher grades.”

Our congratulations to Marcee Hines and Barton Academy for a job well done.