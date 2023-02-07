Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — One of her third graders said Ms. Kearney helps us when we make mistakes. And that’s just scratching the surface of what Melanie Kearny does for her students.

Kearney said, “It is such a blessing to be able to teach third graders and here at Bayshore Christian School to just share the love of Christ with them–to teach them that really all truth is God’s truth, and so to be able to do that is my greatest privilege and joy.”

Kearney has been at Bayshore for five years–but before that:

“Well, I was a homeschool mom for many years and then came to Bayshore so I’ve been a teacher for five years,” she said.

It was Melissa Bates third-grader who said ‘she helps us when we make mistakes. So Melissa nomiated Kearny for the Golden Apple Award.

Bates said, “Well, I’m a teacher too and I know what it takes to get up in front of a classroom of kids and Ms. Kearney has such a good heart. She really knows her children–they feel so safe and comfortable with her–they aren’t afraid to take risks in here…”

In fact, when our Golden Apple team barged in to her classroom, we interrupted an important lesson.

“Well, what are we learning today—right now you interrupted latin..”

Latin. You’re welcome kids. Whew! Our congratulations to Melanie Kearney and Bayshore Christian School for a job well done.