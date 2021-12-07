Students keep the secret after nominating teacher for the Golden Apple Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some things might be surprising about Breanna Matthews. She’s only been teaching for three years and this is her first year in Mobile County. So really, she’s been teaching at Lott Middle for about four months. And many of her students and even some of their parents nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.



One group of students pulled a fast one, nominating her for the award, then keeping it a secret. They even sneaked a sign into the classroom before our caravan arrived.

“How did they get that in here and you not see that?”

“I don’t know. They tricked me, they said they wanted me to do a lesson,” said Matthews.

That aside, Matthews, who moved here from Nashville, says she’s found a good fit.

“I love it. I love my staff, well not my staff, but I love my principal and everyone I work with. They’re great,” she said. “And it was a great transition from Nashville to here.”

And this English-Language Arts teacher has made an impression.

“Because she doesn’t only teach us lessons in the classroom, she teaches lessons that are going to help us in life,” said student Brailyn Taylor.

Student Kyrin Grace added, “She thinks of us as more than students, she calls us scholars because she holds us to higher standards.”

“It’s easy–to be myself,” said Matthews. “I can be silly. I can be the person I am and we just fall right in.”

Our congratulations to Breanna Matthews and Lott Middle School for a job well done.