Student calls Golden Apple winner mentor, father figure

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brad Middleton is both a math teacher, the head coach of the track team, and an assistant football coach. Now he’s also a Golden Apple Award winner.

Middleton was nominated for the award by one of his students. Wesley Kilgore says Middleton is like a second father.

“Not only a teacher, but he’s also like more of a family member to me–just the things he’s done for me are incredible, he changed my life,” Wesley said.

That’s exactly the impact Middleton says he hopes to have on all of his students.

“At this point in their life you actually have a chance to do something, like he said, actually impact somebody’s life with positive or negativity—and I feel like if you can speak something positive into a child’s life, you can change their lives forever,” he said.

Our congratulations to Brad Middleton and Robertsdale High for a job well done.