Bay Minette, Ala. (WKRG) — Fifth-grader Sienna Hadley has kept a big secret for most of this school year–that she had nominated her favorite teacher, Haylee Ethredge, for a Golden Apple Award. When the big moment came, Sienna did the honors, handing her teacher a Golden Apple.

It was truly a heartfelt moment for teacher Ethredge, who everybody calls ‘Miss E.’

“We don’t know sometimes how much we mean to them. And we work really hard, and so to hear it means a lot,” said Ethredge in tears.

Ethredge has been teaching for 18 years—the past 16 of them at Pine Grove Elementary teaching fifth-graders. Sienna says she nominated Miss E for the Golden Apple because she’s always there for her students–especially when they are upset about something.

“She’ll be like, come talk to me and I’ll deal with it–and also she makes everyone have a smile on their face–she’s just really sweet. She helps us a lot,” said Sienna.

Our congratulations to Haylee Ethredge and Pine Grove Elementary School for a job well done.