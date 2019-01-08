Staying busy leads Alba Middle teacher to a Golden Apple Award

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a lot going on when we went to Alba Middle School to surprise librarian and media center director Michelle Brown.

Brown has been at Alba for more than 20 years. On the day we visited she was doing what she does every day, engaging students in several different activities.

“I try to spark all of their interests, so just like today they’re building snow scenes with shaving cream, playing Minecraft, the educational Minecraft, and making Christmas tree cookies out of Playdoh,” she said.

She also leads the National Junior Honor Society at Alba and sponsors a new drama department. She made such an impression on a former student, Kayla Olson, that Kayla nominated her for the Golden Apple.

She also has big fans in other students, too. The biggest fan of all, her own daughter, Emma Grace, who also attends Alba.

Bill: “Does she deserve a golden apple?”

“She does, most definitely,” said Emma Grace.

Bill: “So she knew she was going to have visitors right?”

“She did, she thought they were going to be from the central office, she didn’t know it was all of us though.”

“My grandmother told me my whole life I’d be a teacher and I said I wouldn’t–and everything I told her I wouldn’t do, I’ve done. So be careful what you say you won’t do,” said Michelle.

Our congratulations to Michelle Brown and Alba Middle School for a job well done.