Special Education teacher is this week’s Golden Apple winner

Robertsdale, Ala. (WKRG) –His students, with autism of severe behavior problems, can sometimes be a little unruly. But Todd Cross says mostly, they’re just sweet kids who he loves dearly.

“I have seven now, which seems like not very many, but it’s a handful,” he said.

One of his students, Blake, is autistic and likes to work puzzles between lessons. Blake’s mother told us about this special, special education teacher. She says her son can be stubborn at times. But she said Cross seems to have a natural ability to get through to them.

“He’s really, really good at them. So during the day between work, he’ll come over here and we’ll work puzzles, this one and this one,” Cross said.

Austin is another of Cross’ students. Austin didn’t want to leave school one day not long ago, so Mr. Cross told him he would go home with him, and rode the bus all the way to Austin’s house.

“He is very caring, he is low-key, he stays calm through every situation he’s involved in, and these guys love him,” said Melody Reid, chair of the Special Education Department at Robertsdale High.

Our congratulations to Todd Cross, and Austin, and Blake, and Robertsdale High, for a job well done.