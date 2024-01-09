Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — Michelle Sikes has been teaching Spanish at Spanish Fort Middle School for four years. But it took a little while for her to get to this position.



She said, “Life took a lot of twists and turns for me. So later in life, I went back to school to get my master’s degree in education in Spanish. But I’ve been speaking Spanish for 25 years–I was once a missionary in Ecuador and I fell in love with the language and I fell in love with the culture and the people.”



And that wasn’t enough for her—so she decided to go back to the South American country.



“And so I went back to Ecuador and formed a choir, taught music in a theological seminary, and was also a music pastor of a local church there for a year,” she said.



But now at Spanish Fort Middle, she is having a blast teaching Spanish to students who love coming to class because like great teachers everywhere, she makes learning fun.



Kimberly Slaton said, “She does a lot of games in this class so when you walk in you’re already in a happy atmosphere.”



“Agreed,” said Natalie Maxwell. “You feel like you can ask her anything and she won’t complain about it at all.”



Bain Wingbermuehle added, “It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re accepted in this class.”

And Sikes says she’s excited about coming to class just like her students.



“The staff and the administration are just wonderful–they took me in from day one. It’s a great place to teach, it’s a warm atmosphere,” said Sikes.



Our congratulations to Michelle Sikes and Spanish Fort Middle School for a job well done.



