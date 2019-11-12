Small school, big ideas, and a Golden Apple teacher

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a small school with big ideas; launching its Kindergarten through 6th-grade students toward becoming productive citizens. Part of that job at Swift School in Bon Secour falls on the shoulders of teacher Anna Corliss. That’s why she is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Swift is the oldest school in Baldwin County, dating back to its official start in 1920.

Like all great teachers, Corliss credits her students for her own passion for teaching.

“Half the time I want to scream, and the other half I want to love’em and hug ’em and take them all home with me….they’re my babies,” said Corliss.

She’s know to spend as much time with a student as it takes to make sure when they leave Swift, they’re prepared. The parent who nominated Corliss says that’s exactly what happened with her two daughters Corliss taught last year.

“They’re now in middle school and she just really sent them in a clear direction…where they needed to go academically. She also gave them some tips on how to adjust socially to a larger school…so I’m just really proud of the girls that they’re becoming,” said Mary Smith.

With fewer than 300 students, Corliss says that’s an important mission for her and all teachers at Swift.

“I give them the analogy of finding nemo…they’re in the little bag, like in the dentist’s office in the little tank and then in middle school they’re going to roll out into the ocean with other fish basically,” said Corliss.

Our congratulations to Anna Corliss and Swift School for a job well done.