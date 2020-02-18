Slime, Glo-glasses, and fun learning

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — If you could go back to third grade, you’d probably count yourself lucky to get a teacher like Haley Harbaugh. That’s according to her students and the person who nominated her for a Golden Apple Award.

“My grandson had the opportunity to have Ms. Harbaugh two years ago and he just loved it,” said Faye Sheppard. “He loved coming to school. He just wanted to get up and go to school every day because she made learning fun.”

From lights out with glow-glasses to playing with slime–all serving an educational purpose of course–but still fun.

“You have glow glasses and slime?”

“Oh, yeah,” said Harbaugh. “We had glow-Genga this year–we had glow day and lights out and if you write in hi-liter it glows on your paper with a black light.”

She’s been teaching third grade at J. Larry Newton School in Fairhope for eleven years. And while this current crop of third graders is having fun learning, she keeps getting visits from former third-graders who miss it.

“Yeah–I’m friends with many of them that are in college now and I keep up with their lives–I have about a hundred children,” said Harbaugh.

And that’s the point for Harbaugh–to leave an impression on their young lives.

“I just love my job and I love my school–and I love Ms. Sheppard and her grandson, and all my kids that God gives me the ability to bless every single day,” she said.

Our congratulations to Haley Harbaugh and J. Larry Newton School for a job well done.

