IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — We met Anna Booth Elementary teachers Shannon Otto and Christa Reynoso just seconds apart to award their Golden Apples. Ms. Reynoso teaches fourth grade. Her sister, Ms. Otto, teaches fifth grade. They are sisters, but to student Angelina Swann, they are a blessing.



“They’re my favorite teachers, they just take more time with me,” she said.



Angelina had been through some tough times recently. But because she was in two classrooms with these two teachers, her life improved dramatically. That’s why she nominated them for the Golden apple. Otto has been teaching for 13 years, Reynoso for three years.



Reynoso said, “When I graduated from college I kind of went in a different–and then there was a moment, I feel like from God, where I ended up back here at Booth Elementary teaching. In 2020 the principal that was here just called me out of the blue and asked me if I wanted to teach here and I felt like it was a calling.”



She came highly recommended — you guessed it — from her sister who also became her mentor during Reynoso’s first year. Otto says teaching is also her calling.



“I love my job and I love these children, coming in to them every day, getting to be a part of so many different lives. Over the years I’ve had the opportunity — honor — to be able to do that,” said Otto



Both teachers have been at this same school for their entire teaching careers, with their classrooms just steps apart. Our congratulations to Shannon Otto and Christa Reynoso — and Anna Booth Elementary in Irvington — for a job well done.



