Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Kristal Webb was once a student at the Alabama School of Math and Science. Now she teaches mathematics and related courses–and she’s the latest faculty member there to win a Golden Apple Award.

“I graduated from ASMS in 2006 so when I got the opportunity to come back and teach it was like coming home.”

Webb said she grew up in north Alabama–6 hours away–but the experience of living away from her parents in high school paved the way for a successful college career. And it sounds like she was paying attention to all that learning.

“So my current schedule I teach an advanced geometry class, a trigonometry class, differential calculus, as well as a topology class.”

Whew. But her students are also paying attention, saying in her two short years at ASMS she is winning them over.

“I genuinely loved coming to her class–it was an early morning class and I usually hate those but it was always amazing–she was always such a bright light for some really bad days and I genuinely loved the class.”

And Webb seems to embody everything great teachers should have to help educate their students—number one, enthusiasm.

“I wake up every morning excited about teaching them math. So I’m just excited about them learning and them exploring and them becoming better problem solvers and critical thinkers.”

Our congratulations to Kristal Webb and the Alabama School of Math and Science for a job well done.