DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second graders love coming to class at Daphne’s Christ the King School. And that’s largely because of their teacher Briana Buttarazzi whom they call Ms. B.

“I went to this school and I actually started in second grade here and so it’s very special to be here,” she said. “I’ve been teaching here three years but I was a volunteer in this class for two years before that.”

And with the student involvement she works in her class, it’s easy to see why she makes the school days ‘fun’ days.

“I always love learning and always enjoyed being in school as a kid–and so it just kind of brings that back into me, and I kind of feel like a kid sometimes in here with them,” she said.

And parents like Libbie Allen, whose daughter is in Ms. B’s classroom, think a lot of her too. That’s why Allen nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.

Allen said, “She allows these children to be themselves and to use their own gifts to continue to grow. Part of her homework sometimes is to practice kindness–to practice gratitude. And those aren’t things that you find every day.”

And guess what else Ms. B. has hoped for.

“You always wanted to win a Golden Apple?”

“I really — I was just thinking that — I was writing down my New Year’s resolutions and thought how cool would it be if I won a Golden Apple. I was very shocked,” she said.

And we’re happy to oblige. Our congratulations to Briana Buttarazzi and Christ the King for a job well done.