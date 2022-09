Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)– Madelyn Thomaston told us she always wanted to be a teacher. And she always wanted to win a Golden Apple.

We were happy to oblige.

Thomaston has been teaching at Phillips Prep for the past two years, since earning her degree from South Alabama. She teaches literature and language arts.

Two former students nominated her, Valerie Pugh and Zoe Ballard.

Our congratulations to Madelyn Thomaston and Phillips Prep for a job well done.