School helps celebrate their Golden Apple Award winner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers, administrators and her students all helped in the celebration as WKRG News 5 gave out a Golden Apple Award to Bethany Benton at St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile.

Benton has been teaching 17 years, the past 10 at St. Paul’s. She teaches math and sciences to students she describes as her awesome fourth-graders.

She’s also a graduate of St. Paul’s.

“This is my home, this is my family, and this is what I love,” she said.

And all the people at St. Paul’s love her right back.

“She’s an awesome teacher, co-worker, coach,” said Elementary Dean Susan Newby.

Headmaster Blair Fisher added, “When I walk in her classroom there’s a joyous vibe in there. The kids are happy–sometimes I get in and play games with them and stuff, but they love her so much because they know how much she loves them.”

Our congratulations to Bethany Benton and St. Paul’s Episcopal School for a job well done.

