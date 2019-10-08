Rockwell Elementary teacher is this week’s Golden Apple winner

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Unbeknownst to our Golden Apple team that collects the nominations for the award, this week’s teacher shares a special connection to the program. Rockwell Elementary’s Tiffany Roten was nominated by parent Kiandrea Blossom, whose daughter was in Roten’s class last year.

Kiandrea told us, “She would go above and beyond and by that I mean she would come in early to help my daughter with math when she was having trouble.”

It turns out, Tiffany is the daughter of one of our Golden Apple Award partners, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. Sheriff Cochran presented the Golden Apple to his daughter, which made for a pleasant surprise.

“She has a last name different than mine so the people that selected her knew there was no connection to her until after they selected her so it was a pleasant surprise,” said Cochran.

Tiffany has been a teacher for sixteen years. The past fourteen of those have been at Rockwell, teaching fourth-grade.

She said, “I teach everything, math, reading, language, spelling, history, science. You get to know them, you become a family, they’re like your own children.”

Her husband, Jason, says her dedication doesn’t stop when she leaves the classroom.

“She brings a lot of work home, she does a lot of grading papers and preparing for the next day and the week, throughout the summer and on the weekends and the evenings.”

Our congratulations to Tiffany Roten and Rockwell Elementary for a job well done.