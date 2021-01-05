Reading is fundamental and that’s where our Golden Apple winner shines

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a fundamental that just about everything else depends on—reading. And that’s exactly what Courtney Peak helps students do.

“I just love to teach reading—I just have a passion for watching a child, that light bulb go off, and them just to put those words together and to find those favorite books to read to you,” said Peak.

She’s been a teacher for seven years, the past five at UMS Wright Preparatory School in Mobile. She helps students in kindergarten through fourth grade with their reading skills, and she’s become a real favorite. Even the pandemic hasn’t been able to slow down the progress she makes with students.

“We have tried to make our groups a little bit smaller than we used to—everything is almost individualized,” she says. “So we just try to make sure that the kids are not touching the same materials–we’re sanitizing.”

She’s a favorite of parents, too, who say even when students were forced online for classes, Peak shined.



“She still was getting him engaged and instilling in him a love of reading,” said parent and nominator Genia Benson.

And she’s a favorite of administrators as well.

“And I give a lot of credit to Courtney and her colleagues in making sure that we do serve the needs of our students as we get them,” said Head of School Doug Barber.

Our congratulations to Courtney Peak and UMS Wright for a job well done.

