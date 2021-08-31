Rapping to learn at the new Belforest Elementary

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of ways for teachers to reach students and help them learn. But we met one Baldwin County teacher who is stretching her creative genes.

Shaska Crabtree at Belforest elementary thought we were there for a feature story on her students’ flag ceremony. What she didn’t know—

“Ms. Crabtree–you’re a Golden Apple Award winner….(applause)”



The reading, english, language arts teachers is in her tenth year as an educator—and she was one of the original teachers at Belforest when it opened last year.

She said, “I actually helped open the school last year—Belforest is my home away from home–I love this school, I love the faculty here.”

And they opened this school at the height of the pandemic. This year they continue to do well with conquering those virus hurdles.

“We’re doing great–the kids are very resilient, anything we ask of them they do–they’re great with the masks,” said Crabtree.

And what Crabtree is great at is taking learning to levels the kids can have fun with—like rapping?

“I walk into class and I know the teacher gets me….”

“She is just amazing at making her students feel like an extended part of her family,” said Jill Yawn, who nominated Crabtree for the Golden Apple Award.

“She makes learning fun. The kids come home and they don’t feel like they’ve been sitting doing worksheets all day—they’ve had a great day.”

Our congratulations to Shaska Crabtree and Belforest Elementary for a job well done.