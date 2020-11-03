Racist graffiti turns into a teachable moment for Golden Apple winner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — You might remember the story from Elberta–racist graffiti painted on a county road and road signs. But this story is not really about the fact that someone would do something like that, or that teacher and coach Marcus Washington would see it. This story is about his response to it. It’s why he was nominated for the Golden Apple.

“Let’s see it, let’s talk about it, let’s let everybody know what’s going on but let’s find a bigger way to make this a better thing for our community and be the change for our community,” said Washington.

Washington is a former college football player, now a teacher and coach of the varsity basketball and track teams at Elberta High School. His reaction to the incident was not only a teachable moment for his nephews who were with him when the racist slurs were spotted, it was a lesson for the entire town.



“Probably in three hours everything was already taken care of,” he said. “I was amazed to see that it was everybody–It didn’t matter about color, it didn’t matter about age–it was everybody coming together to understand that this is a no-no for our community because that’s just not us.”

It was a lesson so well learned it left a lasting impression on the two young men who nominated him for the Golden Apple.



“We felt—he was going through a bad time during that time and this was something that would help uplift him,” said Nicholas Howard.



Noah Givens added, “Very heartbreaking to hear that news–I felt like he shouldn’t be going through that stuff.”

Washington has been a teacher for five years. This is his first year at Elberta High and he says he’s home.

Our congratulations to Marcus Washington and Elberta High for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: