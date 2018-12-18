Positive, enthusiastic, intelligent; A Golden Apple winner from Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — You could say it was a day of surprises at Breitling Elementary School in Grand Bay. First, we surprised Laura Cole, who nominated a teacher there for a Golden Apple Award. Cole is the president of the Parent-Teachers Organization at Breitling.

Then it was time to surprise our teacher, 4th-grade teacher Mary Smith. It doesn’t take long for anyone to see that Smith absolutely loves teaching.

The PTO office is located just across from Smith’s classroom. Laura said she nominated Smith after seeing her interact with her students every day. She says Smith literally dances into the classroom with a huge smile and hugs each of her students. Just some of the words Laura used to describe Smith; positive, enthusiastic, free-spirited, intelligent, hilarious.

Cole told us, “I asked my son who goes to the middle school now, I asked him what he would like to get for his teachers, that he could pick a couple of teachers to buy them a Christmas gift, and he said well I just want to buy something for Ms. Smith. And I said well, baby, she’s not your teacher anymore. And he said well she’s my most famous teacher of all time.”

“This is a very rewarding profession and it has it’s moments where you can get down–it has more moments where you’re really, really high and this is definitely a very high moment for me,” said Smith.

Our congratulations to Mary Smith and Breitling Elementary School for a job well done.