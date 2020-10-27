Pom-poms and cheers for B.C. Rain teacher

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We caught up with this week’s Golden Apple Award winner at B.C. Rain High School, where the hallways and classrooms were silent as the Mobile County School System was still in virtual mode due to the pandemic.

But that silence was shattered as members of the staff led a parade with pom-poms and cheering to Jabari Jackson’s classroom. He was in the middle of a virtual class.

“This is the Reach class,” he said. “This is the class where we talk about the ACT. Right now we’re going over–some of them are taking the practice test right now.”

Jackson also teaches math. His nominator told us though that through this year and the end of the last school year, when teachers were forced to teach virtually, Jackson did it so well, she nominated him for the award. She cited his availability to students and parents, not only during the school day, but nights and weekends as well.

“I like helping my students—that’s it. I mean simple as that. I want to see them progress and get better—be doctors, lawyers, teachers,” he said.

And how he got to the classroom is just as much of an achievement as what he’s been able to accomplish as a teacher.

Principal Ed Sanderson told us, “He was a young man who was working out at Bebo’s carwash–and came to me and said he wanted to aspire to be a teacher. So my idea here at B.C. Rain High School is that if I can help someone, it’s a great opportunity to do that.”

Our congratulations to Jabari Jackson and B.C. Rain High School for a job well done.

