Our Golden Apple winner succeeds with volleyball and sports broadcasting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coach Olivia Dalken is a McGill Toolen High School volleyball coach. She also teaches a unique sports broadcasting class each year. She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Dalken was nominated by one of her students. Chrystopher Moultrie calls her encouraging, motivating and inspiring.

“Starting out, I was like, Coach Dalken I don’t know what you’re doing but I ain’t going to do none of this work–she said, ‘you want to bet,'” said Moultrie.

There are seven students in her class, which is an elective or an optional class for students. But they all love it. Each fall, students live stream coverage of football and volleyball games. In the spring, they have a selection of sports to cover and practice their craft.

“They put a lot of work in, so to have seven kids that are live streaming events twice a week, doing the live commentary, the work that it takes to put into it, to be able to know what you’re talking about and do it successfully and to review, critique yourself, all the stuff that goes into it,” she says.

Our congratulations to Coach Olivia Dalken and McGill Toolen High for a job well done.