Our Golden Apple winner started the road to teaching in the military

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The parent who nominated LeeAnn McFeely for a Golden Apple Award also threw in a list of adjectives to describe her–caring, loving, encouraging, positive, warm, committed, dedicated.

The second grade teacher at Daphne East Elementary School is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. And like all teachers and students going back to school this year, one of the first things they had to do was get used to coronavirus restrictions. McFeely says the kids don’t seemed fazed at all.

“The kids are great–kids are resilient and they’re doing a great job,” she says.

McFeely’s road to reaching began in the military.

“When I was in the Army I was selected to be an instructor–and that’s when I figured out that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. She was a medic and is a veteran of the Gulf War.



“Teachers are very hard workers and we are thankful to have Ms. McFeely here,” said Principal Mark Doherty. “And I’m proud to have a Golden Apple teacher on our campus.”

And her students think a lot of her too, as they gave her a rousing round of applause as she returned to the classroom.

Our congratulations to LeeAnn McFeely and Daphne East Elementary for a job well done.

