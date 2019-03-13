Our Golden Apple winner started her own school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gina Englund started Bright Beginnings Academy six years ago to teach children with dyslexia. The former public school teacher says there is a real need for this special kind of education.

“I realized there had to be a different alternative for these children, that are very bright, but they need a different way to learn,” she said.

Parents of dyslexic children know how important this school is too. One parent, Melissa Kirby, nominated Englund for the Golden Apple Award. Another, Mike Pinzone, says it’s so important for his two sons to get this type of education, he drives them to school from Gulf Breeze, Fla. each day, then comes back in the afternoon to pick them up.

“There’s just not a whole lot of opportunities for our children, and a lot of people don’t understand what dyslexia is,” said Pinzone.

It’s the only school like it on the Gulf Coast and it is growing. There are 42 students in grades one through eight. Englund wants to add a 9th grade next year. She says there are many dyslexic students in public schools now, not getting any specialized help.

“Their stealth, they go under the radar, you know, but really they need extra help learning to read, get their thoughts on paper, organize their thoughts–they need a little extra help and it’s hard to get that in a big school,” said Englund.

Our congratulations to Gina Englund and Bright Beginnings Academy for a job well done.