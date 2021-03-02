Our Golden Apple winner makes student connections with Project Outreach

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — We hear about teachers going the extra mile and then some for their students–and there are a lot of them. But parents and students tell us that Fairhope High School’s Jennifer Bailey knows just what her students need. That’s why she’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Bailey teaches English and reading. She’s been at it for seven years, the past four at Fairhope High. But she’s also the sponsor for the school’s Project Outreach program. The program is meant to foster friendships and inclusion for special needs students.

One of those projects focused on three students who happen to be triplets. Because of Covid, J.J., Mary and Teresa Roubik went to virtual school instead of returning to Fairhope High this year. Bailey and her outreach students designed a drive-by birthday party for the triplets.

“They are just the most special wonderful people and we’re going to be doing a google meet with them today during my project outreach class,” said Bailey.

And that’s special according to J.J. Because of virtual school, he doesn’t get to see his friends very often. The virtual meet-ups Bailey arranges helps with that.

Bailey says getting this Golden Apple nomination is special, especially during the pandemic.



“I’ve worried that it may have been harder to make relationships with students—it’s harder to tell their expressions through the mask, and for them to understand my sense of humor–so it really means I think even more,” Bailey said.

Our congratulations to Jennifer Bailey and Fairhope High for a job well done.

