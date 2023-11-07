Mobile, Ala. (WKRG ) — Demetria Hendrix says throughout her 17-year career as an educator, she’s helped a lot of students.

“I started off at Williamson High School and then I went back to where I went to college at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, so I taught up there for two years while I received my masters,” said Hendrix.

Now at B.C. Rain High School Hendrix is an intervention teacher. That means she helps students who may be having trouble in one subject or another.

She said, “You know I just make sure that everyone is caught up on their assignments or if somebody needs some type of second delivery then I may pull them out and help them figure out whatever they may be working on, or some skills that they may be lacking.”

And to give you some idea of her diversity as a teacher–this is a class full of senior English students–Hendrix is trying to make sure they will walk across the stage in the spring. But her specialty is math.

“So I go into a lot of the math classes but I’m kind of pulled in every which way so wherever they need me I try to make sure I’m available,” she said.

Our congratulations to Demetria Hendrix and B. C. Rain High School for a job well done.