Irvington, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Golden Apple Award winner is a choir teacher at Mary G. Montgomery High in Semmes—and there just happened to be a choir competition on the day we were supposed to surprise her—somewhere else. But that didn’t stop us from finding Lori Watt practicing with her crew at Alma Bryant High.

On this day she’s leading two choirs for the choral district assessment happening at Alma Bryant.

“And so I have my chamber choir that has already sung–and concert choir that is getting ready to go on stage,” said Watt.

Watt has been a teacher at MGM for two years. She came to the job in an unusual way.

She said, “I taught privately for a few years and then I drove a school bus for 9 and a half years–and that is not where I wanted to be–but sometimes you do what you have to do.”

She was nominated for the Golden Apple by students–who say Watt saved the day for those who want to be in a choir.

Student Justin Stokes said, “At first I didn’t think we were going to have a choir teacher but she came in and she fixed us up and she took us on–and we went to district last year and got superb–and I just wanted to thank her so much for giving us all these opportunities.”

Regan Hood added, “When we’re feeling down for struggling–she’s always there to help us.”

Congratulations to Lori Watt and Mary G. Montgomery High School for a job well done.