Our first virtual Golden Apple Award: St. Mary’s Anne Lyon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If there is a new normal for students and teachers it is now distance learning. It will probably continue for the foreseeable future.

It turns out first grade teacher Anne Lyon was quick to learn how to stay in the hearts and minds of her students.

She is this week’s virtual Golden Apple Award winner, and the very first one. At News 5 we realized that however tough their jobs were before, teachers were now being asked to really go above and beyond.

While online classes were quickly established, it wasn’t enough for Lyon, who has taken to driving by her students homes to let them know how much she cares about them and their education.

“I drove from West Mobile to Daphne to make sure I got to see each one of my students to make sure they were okay and let them know that I love them and miss them,” she said.

Lyon credits her students’ parents for making sure the kids stay up to date and on track.

“I think the hardest part is zooming and making sure that all my kids are listening and paying attention and not talking over each other, but I tell you what they have done an amazing job…I’m so proud of all of them. I mean this is first grade that we’re talking about. These first-graders come into my zoom and they are ready to learn and they do great,” said Lyon.

Our congratulations to Anne Lyon and St. Mary’s Catholic School for a job well done.

