MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the beginning of a new school year comes a new crop of Golden Apple Award winners. Our first this year goes to Stacie Williams at UMS Wright. She teaches 7th-grade English and is also a cheerleading coach.

We felt bad about interrupting her English class, but not for long–especially after finding out why she keeps doing what she loves. “I love teaching–I love teaching—I like to be the person that encourages and tells them they can be what they want to be. I like watching the lightbulb go off on their head,” she said.

She was nominated by Ella Grace Deakle, one of her students. “I felt like I had like a bond or special connection to her because–I’ve never like talked to my teachers like I talk to Ms. Williams and like, I don’t know–she was my favorite teacher,” said Ella Grace.

Our congratulations to Stacie Williams and UMS Wright for a job well done.