Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)–You can’t celebrate the first Golden Apple Award of the new school year without making a big ‘to-do’ out of it. So all of the students at Spencer Westlawn Elementary rolled out of their classes and into the hallways

–with their principal’s permission to cheer for Chantaye Scott.

Scott teaches first grade, and she says what she loves about first-graders is teaching them to read.



“It excites me so when they start reading. I’ve taught fourth-graders as well, but the excitement for me is to see their bright faces when they’ve gotten it. They know it and they are ready to learn,” said Scott.



The veteran teacher has been at it for 12 years. She tries to make sure students are having fun while they are learning with something she calls ‘brain breaks’ and special greetings when they show up for class.



“Show me the elbow bump—that’s it, hygienic. They can do that or they can give me a hug–they choose what they want to do. But most of them choose an elbow bump or a hug–and then we dance together in our brain breaks,” she said.



Let the dancing continue—our congratulations to Chantaye Scott and Spencer-Westlawn Elementary for a job well done.



