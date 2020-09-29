Orange Beach Golden Apple winner says teaching is her calling

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — We were able to visit the brand new Orange Beach Middle School and per pandemic rules, we stayed outside of the classroom. We surprised teacher Tracie Stark with a Golden Apple Award over the P.A.

“I mean I’m honored but there are so many people in this building who are deserving of something like this. So, I’m honored, so thank you very much,” said Stark.

Stark teaches seventh and eighth-grade students and she describes being in the classroom with them as her calling.



“It’s them, it’s the kids,” she said. “This is our future and it’s in my classroom every single day, so–I try to do my best just like everyone I work with to try to make sure these kids are successful.”

Her students stayed behind the glass of the atrium but were able to watch her received the award.

Her nominator says Stark gets involved in her students’ lives going as far as to update parents during the Covid shutdown. Her principal says Stark goes above and beyond.

“She’s so humble and reflective of her team,” said Dr. Robbie Smith. “We have a great team here and she’s very reflective of all of the classrooms we have here.”

Our congratulations to Tracie Stark and Orange Beach Middle School for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: