Bay Minette, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s an art teacher with a beautiful and ‘artsy’ classroom. It seems things were all set at Bay Minette Middle School to present Pamela Coffman with a Golden Apple award—except for one thing. Coffman wasn’t there.

Just a bit of a scheduling error—But that’s okay—modern technology to the rescue and Ms. Coffman appears on the phone.

“Well I’m going on thirty-nine years in public education–a few years private,” said Coffman.



It shows in her classroom that Coffman is an art teacher–but she’s not just any art teacher.



“She has been State art teacher of the year twice,” said principal Zack Wigstrom. “In the summer she goes to Washington D.C. and works at the Smithsonian and works with them taking care of some of the art and stuff like that.”



Two of her students nominated Coffman for the Golden Apple—Brooke Sheets and Tierany White. But they weren’t at school either because they too were on the field trip. But it’s students like them and others whom Coffman has devoted her career.



“It’s a great calling and I do believe it’s a calling to pass the torch and to give them a bright future to make tomorrow and better place for them,” she said.



Her Golden Apple is waiting on Coffman’s return. Our congratulations to Pamela Coffman and Bay Minette Middle School for a job well done.