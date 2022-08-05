The Golden Apple Award is a community partnership with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Rich’s Car Wash, Hembree Heating and Air Conditioning Incorporated, RH Radcliff Homes and WKRG News 5.

WKRG, along with our Golden Apple partners, is thrilled to honor local teachers who are making a difference in the classroom. We want to know about your teacher and what makes him or her so extraordinary. Nominate your teacher for the Golden Apple Award using the form below. Starting on August 30, 2022, watch WKRG News 5 each Tuesday at 5pm to see which deserving teacher has been chosen to receive the Golden Apple Award.