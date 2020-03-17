“Never too old to play in the dirt” Golden Apple winner has many talents

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It took a crowd of all the students in school, and a megaphone, to give Leisa Boney a Golden Apple Award.

Boney has been a teacher for thirty years. She’s been at Hollinger’s Island Elementary for the past twenty-two years. She has taught the children and in some cases the grandchildren of some of her first students. Fellow teacher Shelby Lynn nominated her.

“She was my mentor through student teaching, so she taught me pretty much everything I know, in the field—so I owe her a lot,” said Lynn.

What students remember about Boney is that every day is just as much fun, if not more fun, that the last.

“We try to play a different game every day. I try to keep it interesting. I try to put the students number one.

And when they aren’t in the gym or on the playground, some students are with Boney in the school’s greenhouse.

“So they get to learn a lot about caring for plants and that kind of stuff…she does different things too outside of p.e. as well,” said Lynn.



“You’re never too old to play in the dirt,” Boney said.

Our congratulations to Leisa Boney and Hollinger’s Island Elementary for a job well done.

LATEST GOLDEN APPLE STORIES: